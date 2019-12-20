Christie urges Fulham response

Fulham

Fulham defender Cyrus Christie believes Saturday's clash with high-flying Leeds provides the perfect opportunity for his side to regain their form.

Christie and co have fallen off the automatic promotion pace in recent weeks, losing their last three to slip to sixth, 12 points behind the second-placed Whites.

Leeds and West Brom have carved out a nice cushion at the top of the Championship table and the West Yorkshire outfit will be looking to bounce back after squandering a three-goal lead in last Saturday’s home draw with Cardiff.

Fulham have winnable matches against Luton and Stoke before starting 2020 with a home game against Reading.

💬 "They are one of the best teams in the Championship" Read Marcelo's thoughts on tomorrow's clash with Fulham — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 20, 2019

Their recent run has seen questions asked of Scott Parker’s position at Craven Cottage but Christie says it is time for the players to step up and take responsibility.

Few tasks come tougher than facing Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side and they head to the capital after avoiding defeat in their last five on the road, winning their last three.

The Republic of Ireland defender says it is about time his team turn their fortunes around, admitting that beating one of the favourites to go up would give them huge confidence.

“Leeds are in the top-two at the minute and are obviously a good side,” he told the Fulham website.

“After four wins on the bounce we’re now on a bad run, so if we can go out there and put on a performance against Leeds and get the win then it’s definitely another momentum starter and confidence boost for the lads.”