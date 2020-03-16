Galatasaray looking for Seri loan extension from Fulham

Fulham

Galatasaray are keen to extend Fulham midfielder Jean-Michael Seri's loan stay in Turkey by a further 12 months.

Turkish newspaper Fotospor state that negotiations between Fulham and Galatasaray over Seri will begin “in the near future”.

The report details Gala’s intention to sign Sivasspor’s Mert Hakan Yandas in the summer transfer window, adding that the club will also “knock on Fulham’s door” for the Ivorian midfield star.

The 28-year-old has been playing well for Galatasaray in the second half of the Super Lig season as the champions have climbed back into title contention.

Despite a poor first half of the campaign, Fatih Terim’s men are now just three points behind Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir in third place.

Seri has made 29 competitive appearances for Galatasaray, scoring one goal, since making a season-long loan switch from Craven Cottage in July.

He joined Fulham in the summer of 2018 after they won promotion to the Premier League in an £18million deal, but had a disappointing debut campaign at the club.

His contract with Fulham will expire at the end of June 2022, and it now looks increasingly unlikely that he will return to play under Scott Parker.

Decisions over where Seri plays next season will need to be made over the summer, but the suspension of elite football in the UK has changed the picture.

The sport is still being played in Turkey and Seri played in Galatasaray’s 0-0 draw with Besiktas on Sunday.

It was reported that there was interest in Seri from French giants Lyon in January, although Les Gones dropped the idea after seeing two bids rejected by the Championship club.

Those submitted bids of around €11m and €12m were not deemed close enough to Fulham’s valuation to carry on the negotiations with reports at the time claiming the Whites will not entertain any bids below €18m.