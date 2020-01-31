Town boss hopeful over keeper injury

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley hopes Kamil Grabara could be back in action towards the end of February if all goes well with his recovery from a head injury.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Liverpool, spent two nights in hospital after being knocked unconscious during the Championship victory at Hull on Tuesday.

Grabara collided with team-mate Christopher Schindler and, after extensive treatment on the pitch at the KCOM Stadium, the goalkeeper was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Cowley confirmed Grabara had now been discharged and will undergo further medical examinations to determine when he can think about a return to action.

“Kamil has been discharged from hospital, which is good news, he’s much better in himself, we anticipate, best-case scenario, 28 days,” Cowley said.

“He will see a neurosurgeon, which will give us the length of his injury. He took a heavy collision to his head and has a small bleed.

“Because there was a disruption of the tissue, we have to let that settle. It’s not until his bleed has cleared that the seven-day concussion protocol starts.

“First and foremost he is a young boy and an important player to us and we wish him well. Football is important but nothing is more important than your health.”

Huddersfield are at promotion-chasing Fulham on Saturday and Joel Coleman could deputise between the posts.

Ryan Schofield has joined Scottish side Livingston on loan for the rest of the season and Cowley confirmed Huddersfield are working on arranging some additional cover.

“We are looking at getting another keeper in,” he said. “We have worked hard to make that happen.”