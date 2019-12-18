Championship quartet ready to make Premier League jump

With the January transfer window just around the corner, these four Championship players look like they are ready to mix it with the best in the Premier League.

1) Jarrod Bowen – Hull City

Bowen only made a handful of Premier League appearance during Hull’s fateful 2016/17 season but has since become a leading figure for the Tigers during his time in the Championship.

The 22-year-old scored 14 league goals in the 2017/18 campaign before netting 22 times the next season, leading to suggestions he could be snapped up during the summer transfer window.

A move failed to materialise but that has not stopped the winger’s development during the current Championship season, where he has found the back of the net 15 times from 22 matches, putting him just one behind the division’s leading scorer, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Bowen, who has been at the KCOM Stadium since joining from Hereford United in 2014, is said to be valued at around £20million and, in today’s market, that would be seen as a steal for any Premier League outfit.

2) Ollie Watkins – Brentford

Since the departure of Neal Maupay to Brighton in the summer, forward Watkins has become the main scoring threat for Brentford and has relished the extra responsibility, scoring 13 times from 22 Championship games.

The 23-year-old has showcased superb pace, strength and finishing over the first half of the campaign, which is already his best goal return in England’s second tier, with plenty more matches to go.

A number of Premier League clubs are said to be eyeing his signature although the Bees are doing everything they can to keep their prized asset, having raised his price tag to £25m.

3) Eberechi Eze – Queens Park Rangers

England Under-21 international Eze became a regular first-team fixture for QPR last season and his rapid development has continued this season, having already more than doubled his 2018/19 tally of four league goals.

The 21-year-old has nine strikes to his name this term and is absolutely crucial to the Hoops, with his creativity and threat in the final third putting the club in with a shot of the play-offs.

Eze just seems to glide over the surface when dribbling with the ball, bypassing opponents along the way, and there is no doubt he will eventually become a leading figure in the Premier League.

4) Bradley Dack – Blackburn Rovers

Since joining Blackburn from Gillingham in June 2017, Dack’s stock has only risen and it would be a huge surprise if his talents are not seen in the Premier League one day.

Goalscoring midfielders are a rare breed and that is something the 25-year-old is, having scored 18 League One goals in his debut season at Ewood Park before netting 15 times in the Championship last term.

The Englishman has nine strikes from 21 league games in the current campaign and, with his valuation standing at around £10m, he would be a shrewd signing for some of the clubs in the Promised Land.