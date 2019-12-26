Three Championship players who could soon be in the Premier League

The transfer window will open next week and a number of players currently playing in the Championship will be in demand.

The step up to playing Premier League football can be a big one for some, but others take to it like a duck to water and it is just the next step in their progression to the top of the game.

Take the likes of James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and Matty James for example, who all shone in England’s second tier before making the step up and shining on the biggest stage.

There are a number of players who could follow in their footsteps and January could see them switch to Premier League clubs.

Here are three that are on the radar of Premier League clubs.

Jarrod Bowen. The Hull City forward continues to score goals for fun and it comes as something of a surprise that no-one has stepped in and snapped him up yet. Maybe they have been waiting to see how he would go on in this campaign.

Well he has not disappointed and the Tigers are bracing themselves for offers when the window opens. Newcastle, Southampton and Tottenham are among the clubs who are known to be keen and a fee of £20million could turn out to be a bargain.

Has all the attributes to be a big hit in the Premier League and at 22, has his best years ahead of him.

Ollie Watkins. The 23-year-old is having another fine season with Brentford and his form has attracted interest from a number of top clubs with Crystal Palace said to be in the box seat to do a deal.

The Eagles are in the hunt for another forward and the beauty of Watkins is he looks comfortable anywhere in a front three, and can also drop back and play as an attacking midfielder.

Such versatility makes him very appealing to Premier League clubs and it will be a surprise if Brentford do not receive offers in January.

Watkins team-mate at Griffin Park Said Benhrama could also be on the move as he continues to shine with his dazzling wing play.

Benhrama is known for his assists but also has an eye for goal. Was linked with Aston Villa in the summer and reports now claim that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is also in the hunt.

With the Bees sitting in the play-off places it would be suicide to sell one or both players, but money could talk and if the big offers come in next month they will be faced with a tough decision.