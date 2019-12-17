Bamford urges Nketiah stay

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford says it is vital that the promotion challengers keep on loan frontman Eddie Nketiah in January.

The England under- 21 striker came to Leeds in the summer and has played his part in the Whites push for promotion but he is not getting the game time he wants and there has been talk of him going back to Arsenal before then moving on to another Championship club, Bristol City are very keen to land him as are others.

The 20-year-old has yet to start for the side in the Championship but is pushing for a first-team run after netting twice for the under-23s against Bolton.

The striker has been out of the side with a stomach injury but is now fully fit and raring to go ahead of the hectic Christmas schedule and Bamford says it is vital Leeds keep him for the remainder of the season.

Bamford said: “I think it is crucial as the Championship is a really demanding league.

“There are going to be times where there are three games in a week and it is going to be tough and you are going to need those other options to bring on and sometimes, games might demand different things.

“It is important to have options and we have Tyler [Roberts] who has been injured as well and he has got to come back.

“We have not had a full squad for a long, sustained period and it is going to be good when it is firing.”

Leeds are back in Championship action on Saturday when they make a trip to fellow promotion contenders Fulham.