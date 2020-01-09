Whites set to switch striker search away from Gayle

Leeds United

The chances of Leeds United doing a deal to land Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United in this transfer window appear to be over.

The return of Eddie Nketiah to Arsenal halfway through his Leeds loan deal has left the Whites with just Patrick Bamford up front and they have been linked with a number of strikers as they search for a replacement.

Gayle had been one of those linked but Newcastle are after around £20m for their frontman and that is too rich for Leeds.

💬 Team news up first and Marcelo confirms that "Pablo and Jamie are both available" for the clash at Elland Road, whilst there are no issues with either Luke or Patrick after Monday's game pic.twitter.com/ZRpzDSTtfs — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 9, 2020

There had been a hope Leeds could get him on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent deal. However, that now seems unlikely and the Whites will have to look elsewhere.

Newcastle were open to a loan but only if they had a permanent £20m deal written into the contract. Leeds were not happy to go with that because if they did fail to gain promotion at the end of the current season, they would still have been obliged to sign the striker.

Coach Marcelo Bielsa said: “We need one striker as soon as possible. If we find the ideal player, good. If we don’t find the ideal player, then we will find a solution.”

Meanwhile, Leeds have been boosted by the news that Pablo Hernandez and Jamie Shackleton are both fit and available for the clash with Sheffield Wednesday, while Adam Forshaw is ready to return to training.