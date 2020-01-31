Deane backs Leeds to finally win promotion

Leeds United

Former Leeds and England striker Brian Deane believes the club's fans will play a key role in seeing them finally winning their place back at the top table.

Deane likes what he has seen at Elland Road this season from Marcelo Bielsa’s men and thinks they have a great opportunity to end their 16-year absence from the top flight.

As Bielsa’s men head into February at the top of the Championship, the former England striker believes the atmosphere at Elland Road could be the final piece of the jigsaw to see them get over the line this season,

Speaking exclusively to Clubcall, Deane said: “Leeds is really intimidating and the fans crave success….it’s a machine. Elland Road can be electric and I’ve experienced both sides of it (as a home and away player).

“The best atmospheres I’ve seen in this country have been at Leeds and Sheffield United.”

Leeds’s comeback win over Millwall in midweek was a case in point as the Whites fans created an electric atmosphere in the second half to roar their side home after familiar failings in the first 45 had seen them go in at the break two down.

Leeds United scored three times in 15 second-half minutes as they came from two goals down to beat in-form Millwall and move to the top of the Championship. Report: https://t.co/rdIte2uiY4 #LUFC #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/7f6ifr5N4U — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 28, 2020

Deane added: “I love seeing teams come to Leeds and crumble. I look at the (opposition) players and you can see them crumbling. But you also need strong characters (in the Leeds side) to deal with it as well.

“If you can deal with it, you can make it a really hard environment to come and play in.”

Deane graced Elland Road from 1993 to 1997 after joining the club for £2.9m from Sheffield United, a then Leeds transfer record, and scored 32 goals in 138 appearances for the Whites before moving back to the Blades.