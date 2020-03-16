Leeds chief Kinnear wants season to reach a conclusion

Leeds United

Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear says it is vital for "the integrity of the football pyramid" that the season is played to a conclusion.

All matches in the English Football League (EFL) were suspended last week until April 3 at the earliest in a bid to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

As things stand, it seems unlikely that the league will resume on that date and thoughts are now turning to when or if the season will be concluded.

All matches in the English Football League (EFL) were suspended last week until April 3 at the earliest



There have been some suggestions, most notably from West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady, that the season should be declared null and void, while others say the current league positions should count as the final standings.

The latter scenario would certainly suit Championship leaders Leeds, who sit a point clear of West Brom at the top of the standings and seven ahead of third-place Fulham.

However, Kinnear is not thinking solely about his team as he feels for the integrity of the game, the season must be played to a conclusion – even if that means the postponement of Euro 2020 this summer.

“From our perspective, we think it is vital that it is completed,” Kinnear told Sky Sports. “I think there is a growing sense across the football family that that is the right thing to do.

“It is difficult to speculate on timelines and now is the time for patience and cool heads. I think for the integrity of the football pyramid and the financial security of the clubs, finishing the league is the right thing to do.”

Kinnear also feels clubs should act in the best interest of the sport rather than serving personal needs.

“There is obviously a danger that self-interest will play a part but I have actually been refreshed by the fact that most of the football family are looking at safety and health and well-being first. That is the main priority,” Kinnear added.

If the Football League does resume on April 3 then Leeds’ next game will come that day when they visit play-off-chasing Blackburn.