Leeds show others the way in wage cut

Leeds United

In a climate of fear about club's futures, it's refreshing to see Leeds United's squad and coaching staff deferring their wages for the forseeable future.

The Whites are doing their level best to make a long overdue return to the top flight this season and currently sit at the top of the Championship desperately hoping to get the season played to a conclusion when the coronavirus situation hopefully eases.

While they lead they way in the table, they also lead the way in terms of a response to the current coronavirus, which has seen sport brought to a shuddering halt right around the world, after the players and coaching staff, led by boss Marcelo Bielsa, all agreed to defer their wages.

Nationally, clubs are starting to worry about what the future holds as, without regular games, their revenue streams are falling away and some could be in danger of going out of business.

It is not just a football problem either and much of professional sport appears to be in the same state. Both codes of rugby are struggling, as is cricket, as they do not know if their season will even start.

The EFL have opened negotiations with the Players’ Union over the possibility of players taking deferred wages in order to help the clubs get through this difficult period, and there is apprently a scheduled meeting on Friday to see if they can come to some sort of agreement.

Leeds have led the way with their announcement, which came after club owner Andrea Radrizzani had claimed they were facing potential disaster with the loss of gate receipts from their final five games of the season at Elland Road.

Director of football Victor Orta said that his players and head coach Marcelo Bielsa had “demonstrated an incredible sense of unity and togetherness” in making the offer, at a time when the club is losing “several millions of pounds a month”.

It also shows a sense of togetherness and a genuine affection for the club itself. The Whites’ passionate support will also have taken note and the gesture will increase the close bond between players and fans at Elland Road, who all will be hoping they get what they deserve at the end of the season – whenever that may come – a long-awaited return to the Premier League.