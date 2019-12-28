Pulis deserves more credit over the rise of Traore

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears to have overlooked Tony Pulis' impact on Adama Traore's career when he praised Wolves for helping to transform him.

After starting out at Barcelona, a failed £7million move to Aston Villa followed in 2015, as he made just 12 appearances in his one and only season with the club before a switch to Middlesbrough a year later.

The 23-year-old initially struggled on Teesside under the guidance of Aitor Karanka and then his successor Garry Monk, only managing to show flashes of his capabilities in the Premier League and then the Championship after relegation.

However, the arrival of Pulis at the Riverside Stadium on Boxing Day 2017 heralded the true start of Traore’s rise to become an influential figure in a Wolves outfit battling it out in the upper echelons of the top flight.

It’s ironic that Pulis has been tagged by the majority of fans as a managerial dinosaur in the football fraternity given his tendency to rely on a sturdy defensive set-up and a physical advantage over his opponents to grind out the required results from games.

But the 61-year-old Welshman seemed to take Traore to heart on arrival at Boro and, having put a much-needed arm around him, helped the player deliver some blistering performances in the second half of the 2017-18 season.

Traore ended the season with five goals and ten assists and that saw him pick up the Middlesbrough Fans’ Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards.

Boro missed out on promotion, losing to Aston Villa in the play-offs and, having caught the eye of Nuno, Wolves shelled out £18m for the Spanish star that summer.

Jurgen Klopp isn't looking forward to Adama Traore visiting Anfield tomorrow 😩 pic.twitter.com/tAw4o42Y8g — Goal (@goal) December 28, 2019

Traore struggled in his first season at Molineux, with one goal in 36 appearances in all competitions, but he has flourished this term.

His all-action, energetic displays have caught the eye and proven the undoing of many opposing teams, not least Manchester City, against whom he has scored home and away.

Traore already has five goals in the bag and that prompted Klopp to suggest he is the man his players need to be wary of ahead of Sunday’s clash at Anfield.

The German said: “He finally found his manager who found a position for him. At Middlesbrough he was exceptional but somebody had to give him the right information.

“(He is) a big, big talent. You would never have thought he is that young, but he is still very young, and now he has found it (the right manager). It was always clear it would happen one day, and now it has. Good for Wolves!”

It is deserving praise for the youngster and the way his career is developing. However, Pulis will rightfully be irked to hear the important ground work he put into Traore’s career has been largely ignored.