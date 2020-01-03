Woodgate provides Randolph transfer update

Middlesbrough

Share







Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate says goalkeeper Darren Randolph remains an important player amid rumours of transfer interest from the Premier League.

Republic of Ireland international Randolph joined Boro from West Ham United in July 2017 and he has been an integral first-team fixture ever since, making 108 Championship appearances.

The goalkeeper was named in the 2018/19 PFA Team of the Year while he was also named Middlesbrough’s 2019 Player of the Year, highlighting how well he has been playing since moving to the Riverside Stadium.

A thigh injury has kept the 32-year-old out of action since the end of November although he is expected to return to full fitness in 10-14 days, which will be a welcome boost.

Recent reports had claimed Randolph’s former employers were weighing up a January move, with new Hammers boss David Moyes looking to strengthen in this department.

On these rumours, the Scottish tactician said: “I think we are also talking with other keepers so it is not just Darren, there are other keepers in the pipeline. I couldn’t confirm if it is him or not but I do know we are looking to add one.”

Jonathan Woodgate pressed on Darren Randolph's future as David Moyes makes West Ham admission https://t.co/WJ2qJOMFNp pic.twitter.com/wD1zaH1eiQ — West Ham United News (@westhamnews2019) January 3, 2020

Woodgate has now spoken about the reports of a Randolph exit, saying: “Darren is a Middlesbrough player, there are no updates. He’s a Middlesbrough player until I tell you otherwise. He’s an important player for me, an important part of the squad and another fantastic professional.

“He’s been really supportive of Aynsley [Pears]. He wants Aynsley and Tommy [Tomas Mejias} to do well. He’s helping the younger players constantly.”