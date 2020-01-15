Middlesbrough close in on Austrian-born Stojanovic

Middlesbrough are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of St Gallen goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic.

Stojanovic, who was born in Austria but represented Macedonia at Under-21 level, joined St Gallen in August 2016 and he has been the club’s number one since the 2018/19 campaign.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper has made 69 league appearances for the Swiss Super League side and after monitoring his progress, it is understood Boro are closing in on bringing him to the Riverside Stadium.

Jonathan Woodgate is eager to sign a replacement following the sale of Republic of Ireland international Darren Randolph, who completed his move back to West Ham United on Wednesday.

Boro are understood to have agreed a £1million deal for Stojanovic and the deal is expected to be completed before the weekend, which would make him the club’s third arrival this month.

The Championship outfit, who lost 2-1 at Spurs on Tuesday night in the FA Cup third-round replay, have already signed Manchester City duo Patrick Roberts and Lukas Nmecha on loan until the end of the campaign.

Boro have Aynsley Pears – who has been deputising for Randolph in recent weeks – and Spaniard Tomas Mejias as the two keeping options, but they look set to be joined by a third stopper.

This would be Stojanovic’s first English club, having been at Lustenau 07, Bologna and Crotone before his move to St Gallen.

Middlesbrough return to Championship action on Friday when they make the trip to Craven Cottage to take on promotion-chasing Fulham, who are sitting fourth in the table and trail leaders West Bromwich Albion by eight points.