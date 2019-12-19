Rowett urges caution as roaring Lions eye Championship top-six

Millwall

Share







Gary Rowett has moved to dampen expectations as Millwall continue to push for a top-six place in the Championship.

The Lions appeared to be on course for a season of struggle when Rowett succeeded Neil Harris as manager back in October, but have only lost one of their nine games with the 45-year-old at the helm, while they are also on a seven-match unbeaten run.

Indeed, the Londoners are now just two points off the playoff positions and they face a favourable run of fixtures over the festive period, as three of their next four matches are on home soil, starting with Saturday’s visit of bottom club Barnsley.

🎟 Secure your seat for #Millwall's final game before Christmas — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) December 19, 2019

The Lions have only lost once at The Den all season, while Barnsley are yet to register an away win in the Championship since earning promotion back to the second tier.

All the statistics appear to be in favour of a home victory on Saturday, but Rowett has been quick to play down his side’s chances, not only against the Tykes, but over the entire festive period.

“Off the back of a good run everybody looks and says ‘three home games out of the next four – look where we could be’ but I would urge a little bit of caution and just say we have to show that we can be a really good side in any circumstance,” Rowett told South London Press.

“Whether it’s a game where there is a little more expectation on us, or whatever it is. We have to perform in every game.”

Following Saturday’s match, Millwall will travel to Cardiff on Boxing Day before home games against Brentford and Luton to bookend the year.