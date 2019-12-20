Rowett reveals January transfer plans

Millwall boss Gary Rowett says the club are looking at strengthening the central area of their squad during the January transfer window.

Former Stoke City boss Rowett took charge of Millwall on October 21, replacing Neil Harris, and he has enjoyed a great start to his managerial reign at the Den, mustering 18 points from a possible 27 on offer.

The Lions have only lost one of the Englishman’s nine game at the helm and the impressive run of form has seen the club climb to 11th in the Championship, just points adrift of the play-off positions.

Although happy with the start made, 45-year-old Rowett is looking to add to his squad next month and his sights set on bringing in central midfielders.

Millwall find themselves a little light in this department and the manager, at his fifth different club, is hopeful some deals can be done in January.

“Certainly in that central area – I’m talking about central midfield and probably a [number] 10 – we’re a little bit light in terms of natural players in those positions,” he told London News Online.

“It’s an area we’re looking at anyway. I don’t think it massively changes what we were looking to do. But it just slightly changes the type of player that we were looking at recently.”

Millwall, on a two-game winning run, return to action on Saturday when they welcome rock-bottom Barnsley to the Den for a crucial Championship encounter.

The Lions have won the last two meetings against the Tykes, who are unbeaten in two and defeated Queens Park Rangers 5-3 last time out.