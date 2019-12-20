Karadeniz Gazete claim Trabzonspor are in negotiations over a possible move for creative midfielder Carvalho, who is under contract with Forest until 2023.

The report claims the Turkish club are seeking a loan move with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Trabzonspor were first linked to Carvalho earlier this month, and the Turkish newspaper now claims the Black Sea club have stepped up their efforts to sign him.