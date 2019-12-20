Trabzonspor ‘in talks’ over loan deal for Forest star

Trabzonspor are reportedly 'in talks' to sign Nottingham Forest's Joao Carvalho on an initial loan deal in January.

Karadeniz Gazete claim Trabzonspor are in negotiations over a possible move for creative midfielder Carvalho, who is under contract with Forest until 2023. The report claims the Turkish club are seeking a loan move with an option to buy at the end of the season. Trabzonspor were first linked to Carvalho earlier this month, and the Turkish newspaper now claims the Black Sea club have stepped up their efforts to sign him.

Forest are hoping to strengthen their squad next month but could still be tempted to let the 22-year-old go if the deal is right for the club.

The Portugal Under-21 international is midway through his second season at the City Ground, having joining Forest in the summer of 2018 from Benfica for a club-record fee.

His record of six goals and nine assists from 55 appearances is not terrible, but nor is it what Forest were hoping for when they paid out £13.2million for him.

Last week, Olympiacos – the Greek club owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakisbeen – were linked with a £15m swoop for Carvalho.

The report, in the Sun on Sunday newspaper, prompted Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi to respond to speculation surrounding the player’s future.

“Joao Carvalho, like the others, is very professional,” Lamouchi told reporters. “He has quality and he can help us a lot.

“He knows exactly what I am waiting for from him. I don’t have any problem with him or any of the players.

“He is a Forest player. It (speculation) is just very flattering for them and for the club.”