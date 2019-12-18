Ndiaye set for January Stoke departure

Badou Ndiaye could be about to put an end to his Stoke nightmare having agreed to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan in January.

The Potters splashed out £14million to sign the Senegal international in the 2018 January transfer window and while he initially impressed, the club’s relegation to the Championship that year coincided with a dip in form.

The 29-year-old has made it clear he isn’t happy playing in the second tier of English football and spent last season on loan at former club Galatasaray.

Despite helping the Turkish giants to win the Super Lig title, Ndiaye returned to Stoke in the summer and former boss Nathan Jones attempted to reintegrate him into the squad, handing him 12 appearances.

However, since Michael O’Neill replaced Jones in the bet365 dugout in November, Ndiaye has made one start and reports suggest he could be on the move in January.

It is understood the central midfielder has agreed to return to Turkey to join Trabzonspor on loan for the remainder of the season. The Super Lig side are thought to have the option to make Ndiaye’s stay permanent come the end of the campaign.

The Stoke Sentinel have reported that Ndiaye could be the first of several players the club look to move on in the January transfer window.

New figures show the club made a pre-tax loss of around £15.5million last season and will look to balance the books by offload some of Stoke’s high-earners.

Other suggested for possible transfers away from the club in the winter window include Bruno Martins Indi, Lee Gregory and Peter Etebo, who have all featured regularly for Stoke over the course of the campaign.

It is not clear whether O’Neill will need to offload before he can add to his squad in January with Stoke still locked in a relegation battle in the Championship.