Where next for Joe Allen?

Stoke City

Joe Allen could depart Stoke City in January and here we’ve taken a look at where he may end up.

The Wales international was linked with a summer exit but instead remained loyal to the Potters, who were expected to mount a promotion challenge. Instead Stoke find themselves in a relegation battle in the Championship and they are now willing, albeit reluctantly, to listen to offers for the midfielder.

Stoke apparently set an asking price of £18million for Allen in the previous transfer window but have now lowered their valuation to £15million, with some reports indicating he could be available for as little as £8million.

At such a bargain price it is no surprise to see a number of clubs emerge as potential suitors and we’ve taken a look at where the former Liverpool man could be playing his football after the January transfer window.

Burnley

The Clarets may well need a central midfielder in the January window as, at present, they have Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea until the start of next month.

If manager Sean Dyche opts to attempt to extend Drinkwater’s loan or sign him outright then a move for Allen looks unlikely, but if he is sent back to Chelsea then there may well be a bid from Turf Moor for the 29-year-old.

West Ham

The Hammers have endured a disappointing start to the season and could well be one of the more active Premier League clubs in the winter window. Boss Manuel Pellegrini could do with reinforcements in all areas – no-one has really impressed for West Ham in recent weeks – and players with Allen’s quality and a proven record in the Premier League are hard to find in the mid-season window.

The London club would normally be a huge draw but with the future of Pellegrini under scrutiny – he is the bookies’ favourite to be the next manager to go – the uncertainty could work against them in their bid for January additions.

Wolves

Wolves head of recruitment John Marshall has said midfield isn’t a priority ahead of the January window so reports of their interest could be wide of the mark, but then again when a player of Allen’s ability becomes available for a knockdown price that can change things.

Wolves can offer European football and the chance to battle it out in the top half of the table, but it would be hard for Allen to break into an already settled side should he head to Molineux in January.

Newcastle

Midfield is probably Newcastle’s strongest area with Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey and Sean Longstaff options for Steve Bruce. However, in terms of the overall squad they could do with a bit more quality and Allen will bring that to the table. He is also a different type of player to the aforementioned trio and that could appeal to Bruce, and he could form a really effective partnership with Shelvey in particular.