Stoke recall Tymon from Famalicao loan

Stoke City

Stoke full-back Josh Tymon has been recalled early from his loan spell with Famalicao and could be back in the squad in January.

Tymon joined Stoke in the summer of 2017 after rejecting several offers to extend his stay with Hull City.

The left-back struggled to settle at the bet365 Stadium and was loaned out in January 2018 to League One side MK Dons.

He returned to the Potters for 2018-19 but made just one Championship appearance and spent most of his time with the Under-23’s, featuring 18 times.

Former Stoke boss Nathan Jones didn’t feel Tymon was ready to compete for a spot this term and sanctioned a season-long loan move to Portugal.

Famalicao, who earned promotion to the top flight this season, have enjoyed a fantastic start to the term and sit fourth after 14 games.

The 20-year-old only played a minor role in their success, turning out on five occasions, and new Stoke boss Michael O’Neill believes he can offer something back in Staffordshire.

📝 The manager also revealed that Josh Tymon's loan spell with @FCF1931_Oficial has been terminated. He's back training with the senior squad but is not available for match action until next month.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pxqaymepT0 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 23, 2019

O’Neill isn’t blessed with options on the left side of defence and he hopes Tymon can push Stephen Ward for a spot in the starting XI as Stoke remain entrenched in a relegation battle.

Tymon isn’t eligible for selection until January 1, so he has the next week to convince O’Neill he is ready for action.

O’Neill said: “The loan has been terminated, so he’s back, he’s just not eligible to play at this time because it’s outside the transfer window. He will become available to us from the first of January going forward.

“Other than Stephen Ward, he’s the only natural left back we have outside the Academy. So there’s an opportunity for Josh to show what he’s capable of.”