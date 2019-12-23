Dhanda pens new Swansea contract

Swansea City have confirmed Yan Dhanda has put pen-to-paper on a new deal that will run until June 2022.

Former England Under-17 international Dhanda made his first-team breakthrough at Swansea last season, featuring in five Championship matches and scoring his first goal in the 2-1 victory at Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old, who arrived at the Liberty Stadium on a free transfer in the summer of 2018 after leaving Liverpool, has appeared in seven league games this season and netted in the 2-1 win at Charlton Athletic in October.

Manager Steve Cooper, who was charged by the FA with improper conduct following the recent 1-1 home draw with Blackburn Rovers and could face a touchline ban, has been impressed with the midfielder enough to hand him a new contract.

Dhanda, who had initially started his youth career out at West Brom before he was picked up by the Reds in 2013, has signed a deal that will keep him with the Welsh outfit until June 2022.

The Birmingham-born star will be hoping to celebrate his extended stay at the Liberty with a victory in the Boxing Day clash at Griffin Park, where promotion-chasing Brentford await.

Thomas Frank’s men are sixth in the table heading into next round of fixtures, 10 points behind second-place Leeds United and only above seventh-placed Swansea on goal difference.

Swansea head into the contest on a three-game winning run, having drawn 1-1 against Blackburn before picking up victories over Middlesbrough and Luton Town.

Cooper’s men have been particularly impressive on the road, suffering just one defeat from their last 13 league matches away from the Liberty Stadium.