Swans set to seal major loan coup

Swansea City are set to complete the loan capture of talented Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster with the deal likely to go through after the FA Cup third round.

Brewster is expected to be in Liverpool’s squad for the Merseyside derby against Everton in the cup on January 5, before making the switch to the Liberty Stadium for the rest of the season.

The Athletic exclusively report on Monday that officials from both clubs are in talks over a six-month ‘dry’ loan deal with no agreement to buy the talented teenage striker in the summer.

The 19-year-old has not played any Premier League football for the Reds this season and last featured in the Uefa Youth League for the club’s Under-19 side.

Brewster made only his second senior appearance of the season in Liverpool’s 5-5 Carabao Cup draw against Arsenal exactly two months ago, his first coming in their previous round against MK Dons in September.

Yes, I think Brewster’s loan will be sorted quickly, Gareth, whether that’s with Swansea or elsewhere (probably as soon as the FA Cup tie is played). As it stands, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t end up at the Liberty. — Stuart James (@stujames75) December 30, 2019

Swansea beat off competition from a host of clubs, many of whom sent scouts to that 10-goal thriller at Anfield, for the chance to benefit from Brewster’s undoubted ability.

It was reported earlier this season that Championship rivals Bristol City were among those interested, as were Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

He rose to national prominence in 2017 when he top-scored for England’s victorious team at the Fifa Under-17 World Cup, led by Swans head coach Steve Cooper.

Cooper’s role in the deal cannot be understated as the ex-England Under-17 boss not only knows Brewster well but is also an ex-Liverpool academy coach with good links to the current personnel at Kirkby.

Swansea are expected to end their working relationship with striker Borja Baston in January, leaving Brewster to battle it out with on-loan Bournemouth forward Sam Surridge for a starting berth, unless Cooper can fashion a formation to get them both in.