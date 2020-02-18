Gallagher vows to do more at Swansea City

Swansea City loanee Conor Gallagher has claimed he can do much more as he tries to help his team kickstart their promotion push.

The Chelsea midfielder joined the Welsh club on loan in the January transfer window, with the Blues happy to recall him from his loan spell at fellow Championship outfit Charlton Athletic.

Gallagher enjoyed a successful loan spell at The Valley, scoring six goals for the Addicks before moving on.

The 20-year-old has already made six appearances for the Swans since his switch, but he has failed to have the same success at the Liberty Stadium.

Gallagher has not gone unnoticed though, with the playmaker picking up three assists during that time.

The England Under-21 international registered two of those assists in the thrilling 4-4 draw against Hull City on Friday night.

Swans boss Steve Cooper has named Gallagher in his last six starting lineups, but despite some encouraging performances, the team has failed to win any of their last five.

They have now dropped down to 11th in the table, five points behind sixth-placed Preston North End.

Swansea are next in action against Huddersfield Town on Saturday and Gallagher has vowed to do more for the cause.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m going to give 100 per cent in every game, but it won’t work out in every game. People will see that.

“I feel like I did quite well against Hull and got a couple of assists, but I’d still like to do better. I think there’s improvement there for sure. I’m looking forward to showing more of what I can do.”