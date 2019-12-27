Bilic faces selection issues for Boro clash

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic will make a late call on Kieran Gibbs and Nathan Ferguson for Sunday’s visit of Middlesbrough.

The Baggies will head into the clash protecting a 14-game unbeaten Championship run although they have dropped four points from their last two matches.

A 1-1 draw at home to Brentford was follow by Boxing Day’s 1-1 draw at Barnsley but the West Midlanders are still three points clear of Leeds United at the top of the table.

Defender Gibbs was taken off towards the end of the Barnsley encounter, while Ferguson did not make the trip to Oakwell.

Bilic hopes the duo will be able to feature against the Teessiders but told Birmingham Live that it is touch and go.

“I don’t know at the moment, we’re going to see. We’re going to have to assess him (Gibbs) and see what it is,” he said.

“Nathan got a knock on his knee against Brentford but also we opted for this team.”

Albion have enjoyed a superb first half of the campaign, with 14 wins, nine draws and just a solitary defeat to Leeds United on October 1 from 24 games.

They are 11 points above third-placed Brentford and in pole position to return to the Premier League next season.

However, just one win in four has given the chasing pack some hope, while they have not been as fluent in recent weeks.

But Bilic’s side are not losing and every match that passes is another step closer to returning to the promised land.