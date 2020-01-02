Gibbs injury blow

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed that defender Kieran Gibbs has suffered another injury blow in the 1-1 draw with Leeds.

It is the latest in a long line of injury problems for the player. Gibbs missed three games last month after pulling up against Swansea with a hamstring issue and suffered a similar injury in the closing stages against Barnsley on Boxing Day, which saw him miss the defeat to Middlesbrough.

He left the field in the early stages of the clash with Leeds on New Year’s Day and now faces another lay-off in what has been an injury plagued season for the former Arsenal defender.

Thankfully for the Baggies his replacements against table topping Leeds were up to the job but it remains a problem for Bilic and the more times he suffers the same injury the more the worry.

“It is the one that he did against Swansea,” Bilic confirmed.

“What to say? You need a squad and I have to praise the guys who came from the bench.

“They did a really good job for us. It’s not easy, especially for a defender, to come on against Leeds when you are winning.

“They are pressing, there is Helder Costa, it is not easy and Conor did a really good job. Kyle did a good job coming on too.”

The hard fought point sees the Baggies remain in second spot in the Championship table, level on points with the Yorkshire club but just behind on goal difference.