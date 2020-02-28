Wigan defender Balogun demands full focus ahead of Baggies test

Wigan Athletic

Share







Leon Balogun is convinced Wigan can get a result at West Brom on Saturday as they bid to move out of the bottom three.

The Latics travel to the Hawthorns to face the league leaders this weekend and they have a chance to move out of the relegation places for the first time since November as they sit level on 37 points with Middlesbrough in the final safe spot.

Wigan have managed back-to-back wins over Millwall and Reading, but they will face a big battle to continue their winning run against an Albion outfit who have picked up 16 points from the last 18 available.

Balogun, who is on loan at the DW Stadium from Brighton, says confidence is high within the Latics squad and he feels they can be a match for anyone in the division.

“We’ve got to go from game-to-game and make sure we are 100 per cent,” he said, as reported by Wigan Today.

He added: “We have to work even harder, invest even more, to keep that momentum going. All the pain and the hard work will be worth it at the end of the season.”

Wigan have a few injury concerns ahead of the trip to West Brom as Antonee Robinson (groin), Danny Fox (groin) and Kieran Dowell (ankle) are all absent, while Joe Gelhardt and Dujon Sterling will be assessed.

The Latics are also without Chey Dunkley, who suffered a suspected broken leg in the 3-0 win over Reading last time out and the club are still waiting to discover the full extent of the injury.