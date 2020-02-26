Fantasy Football Tips – EFL Cup Final headache

Gameweek 28 is nearly upon us and it promises to be a real problem for some players with four teams not featuring this week.

The final of the EFL Cup sees Manchester City and Aston Villa clash at Wembley on Sunday and as a result, their league games against Arsenal and Sheffield United are postponed.

Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have all started to come into form of late, but they will still be useful when their double gameweek hits later in the season.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is worth standing by after scoring 116 points this season and many will have had him for several weeks.

Dean Henderson, John Lundstram, George Baldock and Enda Stevens have been the star men for United, while Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero will be big misses this week.

So with four teams not playing, we try and pick five players from the other squads that you should consider.

Leicester City – Ricardo Pereira – £6.3million – 115 points

The Foxes face Norwich City this weekend and their fixtures have started to turn for the better. Norwich have failed to score in their last three games and Pereira offers plenty in both defence and attack.

Leicester will feel they can keep a clean sheet this weekend, while Pereira has already scored three goals from right-back.

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy – £9.7million – 156 points

This may be a biased pick and one of desperation, but there are plenty of other players who will consider picking Vardy.

The former England international has not scored in 2020 and he scored all of his 17 goals in the first half of the season. Vardy suffered an injury over Christmas and he also took time away from the game after the birth of his new child.

Leicester play Aston Villa, Watford and Brighton after their trip to Carrow Road and if Vardy fails to perform, well then I give up!

Chelsea – Olivier Giroud – £6.5million – 17 points

This pick is a wildcard and may fail to deliver, but there is some value in the Frenchman.

He was handed a rare start against Tottenham last week and rewarded Frank Lampard with a goal. Tammy Abraham eventually replaced Giroud but the latter is still recovering from injury and Giroud may get the nod for one more game against Bournemouth.

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes – £8.2million – 22 points

The January signing has made a significant impact at Old Trafford, scoring 22 points in just three matches. Twenty of them came in the last two fixtures and he seems to have adapted well to the English game.

Fernandes is taking set-pieces and penalties and he is considerably cheaper than the likes of Pepe and De Bruyne.

Wolves – Willy Boly – £4.7million – 52 points

It is no surprise that Wolves’ results have improved since Boly returned from injury.

The Frenchman has picked up 18 points in three weeks thanks to consecutive clean sheets and Wolves face Tottenham this week.

Spurs are without Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane for the rest of the season and Wolves will be confident they can keep a clean sheet, meaning Boly is an excellent pick at just £4.7million.