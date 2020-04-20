Fantasy Football Flops – Defenders

FPL managers should be dissecting GWK 34 this week, but as we all know, top-flight football in Europe has taken a back seat for now.

With GWK35 on the horizon, it should be crunch time for coaches in the Fantasy Premier League world, but we will once again look back on the campaign so far.

Earlier this month we discussed the goalkeepers that had failed to live up to the hype, this week we turn our attention to defenders.

Kyle Walker – Manchester City

The England international is the 13th most expensive defender this season, but it is fair to say he has flattered to deceive during his 21 appearances in the Premier League.

In fairness, Manchester City’s defence has been their Achilles heel this season, with 31 goals conceded – ten more than rivals Liverpool.

The absence of Aymeric Laporte has been a massive factor, but managers would have been better off picking the erratic Nicolas Otamendi instead.

Otamendi is £0.7million cheaper and has only scored seven points less. Walker has scored one goal and got two assists in 21 matches, while he has lost six of the games he featured in.

Seamus Coleman – Everton

Coleman was once a crucial member of successful FPL teams, with the Republic of Ireland international known for his barnstorming runs down the right flank.

He would chip in with goals and assists and was usually available at a lower price than his competitors.

This season, foot, groin, hamstring and thigh injuries have derailed his progress, while he also got suspended at the start of October.

His biggest fans will claim he would have done better with more game time, but Coleman just has not delivered the goods when given a chance.

Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Djibril Sidibe have all done better, and all cost less than the 31-year-old.

Due to Sidibe’s form, Coleman is no longer guaranteed game time so a move in the next transfer window may be on the cards.

Sead Kolasinac – Arsenal

At £5.2million, Kolasinac is not too expensive, but the powerful full-back has been outscored by four teammates that are all cheaper in the market.

Kolasinac has 35 points from 17 appearances, but he seems to have lost that cutting edge in the final third. He was vital to FPL teams in the past as he popped up with goals and assists, but he only has two of the latter to his name this time around.

Arsenal’s poor form means he only has one clean sheet to his name and Bukayo Saka has been transformed into a left-back by Mikel Arteta.

At just 26, he still has time on his side to succeed in the Premier League; it may just need to be away from the Emirates Stadium.

Toby Alderweireld – Tottenham Hotspur

The Belgium international has made the joint-most appearances this season alongside Lucas Moura.

After 27 matches, Alderweireld has 66 points to his name, but it really should be more than that.

He has only helped Spurs keep four clean sheets in what has been a turbulent campaign for the north London club.

Alderweireld is priced at £5.3million at the moment, but it speaks volumes that defenders registered to relegation-threatened clubs have outscored him.

Brighton’s Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk, Watford’s Craig Cathcart, and Newcastle’s Federico Fernandez have all done better, and it would be wise to avoid picking any Spurs defenders until next season.