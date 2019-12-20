Pope targets England starting spot

England

Share







Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope hopes he can establish himself as England’s first choice ahead of Euro 2020.

Pope made his first Three Lions start against Kosovo last month after England had already secured qualification.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford is currently manager Gareth Southgate’s number one but Pope feels he can usurp the former Sunderland stopper before next summer’s tournament.

“It’s possible. It’s a target [replacing Pickford as first choice] but it’s a long way away, there’s so much that can happen until then,” he said, as reported by Sky Sports. “If I put too much energy into thinking about that, it’s taking your eye off the ball.

“I’m still very new, five or six squads, two caps, so it’s still the very early stages of building an England career, if we can call it that.”

BUILD-UP: Goalkeeper Nick Pope on the hunt for more clean sheets https://t.co/J3i3qHlHKJ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 20, 2019

Pope seems to be Southgate’s second choice at present, with Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson and Aston Villa keeper Tom Heaton also battling for a place in the squad for Euro 2020.

Stoke’s Jack Butland was a member of the World Cup 2018 squad but may need to join a Premier League club in January if he is to stand a chance of being involved at Euro 2020.

Pope has managed six clean sheets this season to Pickford’s three and the Clarets man has made four more saves in 17 Premier League games so far (48).

However, Pickford has the better distribution, with a pass completion of 56.54% to Pope’s 38.38%, and that is a key factor for Southgate.