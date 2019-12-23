Southgate urges England fans to get excited

Manager Gareth Southgate insists he is more than satisfied with England’s performances this year and feels fans should be excited for the future.

The Three Lions booked their spot at Euro 2020 by topping Group A, with seven wins and a surprise defeat to Czech Republic from eight qualification games.

Their only other defeat this year came in the Nations League semi-finals to Netherlands, with the the Oranje running out 3-1 winners on June 6.

Southgate’s charges drew 0-0 with Switzerland in the third-place play-off but took the subsequent penalty shootout to land the bronze medal.

There were seven victories from 10 games played, with 38 goals scored and just nine conceded and all can now look ahead to the European Championship with confidence after England reached the 2018 Word Cup semi-finals.

The former Middlesbrough boss has any number of talented up-and-coming players at his disposal and told Sky Sports that the fans should dream big about what might happen next summer.

“We expected to win our group but I think the way that we played and the way we took apart those lower-ranked teams. I don’t think we could have done any more than we did,” he said.

“There is a lot for people to get excited about, our internal expectations are high. Of course we want the fans to be excited, I don’t want to take away that hope and excitement.”

England have confirmed a number of warm-up games ahead of next year’s showpiece, with Italy visiting Wembley on March 27 before matches against Denmark, Austria and Romania.