Southgate watching Vitesse youngster

Vitesse Arnhem left-back Max Clark is said to be interesting Liverpool and England boss Gareth Southgate is also keeping a close watch.

Clark, 23, began his professional career with Hull City, making 30 appearances in all competitions before moving to the Eredivisie outfit in the summer of 2018.

Capped by the Three Lions at both Under-16 and Under-17 level, the Hull-born ace has flown under the radar to a certain extent since moving to the Netherlands and has yet to be recognised at full international level.

A move back to England would change all that, with Jurgen Klopp said to be an admirer of his crossing ability.

Clark has started 17 of Vitesse’s 18 Dutch top-flight games in 2019-2020, with one goal and three assists to his name. and it seems as though the Reds’ interest might be real and not just paper talk.

That would see him reunited with Scotland international Andrew Robertson, with the duo both on the Tigers’ books at the same time.

There are others who have been alerted to his ability, one of those being Southgate, who is said to be monitoring the youngster with a view to next year’s European Championship.

He is unlikely to make that step up to the full England side without exposure to the Premier League and it is open to debate as to whether he would see that much game time at Anfield due to the Merseysiders’ superb form.

However, if his progress continues, there seems no reason that he will not be part of the England set-up sooner rather than later.