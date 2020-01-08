Hudson-Odoi holds Euro 2020 hopes

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is hoping to enjoy a successful second-half of the season with both club and country.

Hudson-Odoi has endured a frustrating 2019-20 campaign to date, as the Achilles injury he suffered against Burnley in April meant he did not make a competitive appearance until the end of September.

The 19-year-old did score on his return to action in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby, but he has endured a frustrating few months since then, as he has struggled to rediscover the consistency he showed for Chelsea last season – form that also helped him break into the senior England squad.

However, there have been signs over recent weeks that Hudson-Odoi is starting to get back to his best – a goal and an assist in Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup last weekend is testament to that.

The teenager is certainly hoping that he has turned a corner and he is targeting a successful end to the season on all fronts, with his main aim being to win a trophy with Chelsea and form part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020.

“I think the season has gone how it has and I just want to be confident for how it is from now onwards until the end of the season,” Hudson-Odoi told Chelsea TV.

“For myself really, I am confident, I am being myself, I am really happy. Obviously I want to be picked for the Euros, but that doesn’t just come by being picked. You have to work hard to get picked.

“As I say I just want to keep going, keep pushing myself, hopefully get involved in the squad, hopefully go far and try and win a trophy with the team as well.”

Hudson-Odoi has made three senior appearances for England to date – the last of which came against Kosovo in November – and he will be hoping to feature when the Three Lions next meet up for friendly matches against Italy and Denmark in March.