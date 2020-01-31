England ace Kane on road to recovery

England captain Harry Kane has offered hope of his availability for Euro 2020 after posting a video back in the gym.

Kane has been sidelined since limping out of the New Year’s Day defeat to Southampton with a ruptured hamstring.

The 26-year-old’s injury required surgery and Jose Mourinho cast doubt over his chances of being fit for England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

His operation went successfully and Kane returned to the gym this week to begin his rehabilitation process.

A video posted on social media showed the striker doing some resistance exercises to build up strength at Tottenham’s state of the art facilities.

Initial reports suggested Kane could be out of action until April at the earliest and that timeframe still appears to be on the cards.

Tottenham have seriously missed their hitman over the course of January, winning just one Premier League game, due to their lack of centre-forward options.

England would also be worse off without Kane, who won the Golden Boot with his six goals at the 2018 World Cup.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will have the chance to assess other options when they host Italy and Denmark in March.

Danny Ings has been tipped to earn a call up after his recent exploits at Southampton and his chances have been boosted by a string of injuries to English strikers.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham are currently in the treatment room with no date provided by their clubs for a potential return.