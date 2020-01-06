Deschamps keen for Giroud to leave Chelsea

France manager Didier Deschamps feels it would be a win-win situation for Olivier Giroud and France if the striker left Chelsea in January.

Giroud, 33, has played just 191 minutes of Premier League football for the Blues this season, starting two matches, while he has yet to score a goal.

Having moved to Stamford Bridge in January 2018 after six years at Arsenal, the France international has never really nailed down a regular starting berth, with only 15 starts from 45 outings, and it seems as though his days at the west London outfit are numbered.

It is clear that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard does not see Giroud in his plans for the current campaign and beyond and, with Euro 2020 set to take centre stage in the summer, Deschamps would much rather the veteran hitman was playing regular football elsewhere.

“It would be good for the French national team, but also for him too,” he told French broadcaster TF1. “I spoke to him during the last international break and one before that, he knows what is best for him.

“He is not happy with the time he has had on the pitch this season. It is not his fault and he is suffering in the situation.”

Despite a lack of action at domestic level, Giroud certainly figures in France’s plans, with the former Montpellier man bagging six international goals in 2019.

Deschamps is clearly a fan and it would be no surprise to see him make Les Bleus’ squad for the summer showpiece.