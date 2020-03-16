Mancini backs Italy to win Euros – whenever they’re played

Italy

Share







Italy manager Roberto Mancini is unconcerned if Euro 2020 is postponed, claiming his side can win it in 2021.

Delaying this summer’s European Championship is one possible solution to the current situation, with all European football currently at a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped that things will resume in early April but rumours persist that the delay is likely to be significantly longer.

Talk has also suggested the possibility of leagues being declared null and void in 2019-2020, with no time to complete the fixtures if the resumption takes much longer than first thought.

Roberto Mancini: "If they postpone the tournament, we can win even in a year. "The important thing is the health of everyone and that we can all return to the stadium and enjoy ourselves. "Seeing people die in these last few days is hurting us too much." 😢 pic.twitter.com/95D8ww53Fm — Goal (@goal) March 15, 2020

That is a situation that the clubs will not want to see and the solution might be to put back the Euros until next year.

Mancini has backed the decision to suspend football and is adamant that his men can wait another year to lift the trophy.

“If they postpone the tournament, we can win even in a year,” he told Goal. “The important thing is the health of everyone and that we can all return to the stadium and enjoy ourselves.”

The Azzurri breezed through qualifying, winning all 10 games, and will be among the favourites when the tournament finally gets underway.

Italy has been one of the worst-hit nations during the coronavirus outbreak and the former Manchester City chief agrees that football is a low priority at present.

“I don’t know how it will end,” he added. “But there are more important things than Euro 2020, without a doubt. Seeing people die in these last few days is hurting us too much.”