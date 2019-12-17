Koeman laments double injury blow

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has rued the serious knee injuries suffered by Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen over the weekend.

Lyon forward Depay has been a star performer for the Netherlands since Koeman was appointed manager last year and he played a key role in securing their qualification for Euro 2020, his six goals helping the Oranje finish second in Group C behind Germany.

However, the 25-year-old’s participation at next summer’s tournament is now in severe doubt after he suffered a knee ligament injury during Lyon’s 1-0 home defeat to Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Depay is expected to be sidelined for around six months with the injury, with Koeman admitting it is unlikely the former Manchester United star will be fit enough to feature at the Euros.

“It was no festive Sunday,” Koeman told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “It is well known that Memphis has had an incredibly high return over the last two years, certainly with the Dutch national team, and is a very important player.

“A cruciate ligament injury means months of rehabilitation. Some return faster than others but you have to rehabilitate, come back, train, play matches.

“That all takes a time and therefore being ready for the European Championship might be very difficult.”

PSV star Malen, who made his international debut earlier this year, suffered a similar injury on the same day as Depay and, although his problem is thought to be slightly less serious, he still faces a race against time to be fit for this summer’s tournament.

Koeman is now hoping the rest of his squad can remain fit, as he prepares to lead the Netherlands at their first major international tournament since the 2014 World Cup.

“Sunday proved that you can’t count on anything. Let’s hope everyone else stays fit and healthy. And then in May we’ll see how it looks for us,” Koeman added.