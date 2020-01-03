McTominay adds to Scotland woes

Scott McTominay is a major doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off against Israel in March after he suffered suspected knee ligament damage.

The Manchester United midfielder sustained the problem during the Red Devils’ Boxing Day victory over Newcastle in the Premier League and his manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has now revealed the injury is worse than first feared and he faces a sustained period on the sidelines.

“Scott will be out for a few months and that is a big blow for us,” Solskjaer told reporters. “Scott has been magnificent.”

The boss has revealed who still start between the sticks on Saturday and the fitness of several key players 👇#MUFC #EmiratesFACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2020

Scotland are due to take on Israel in their play-off semi-final at Hampden Park on March 26. If they win the game, they will face either Serbia or Norway in a one-off match five days later to decide who makes it through to this summer’s finals.

McTominay is not Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s only injury concern. Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney suffered a dislocated shoulder in his side’s victory over West Ham last month, while Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn fractured his ankle at the start of the festive period.

Both players face a race against time to be fit for the play-offs, with the potential absence of McGinn likely to be of particular concern after he scored seven goals in eight matches for Scotland during the regular qualifying campaign.

Scotland are bidding to reach their first major international tournament since the 1998 World Cup and will at least go into the play-offs with a bit of momentum after they won their final three matches of 2019.