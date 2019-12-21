Bordeaux back in for Giroud – report

Bordeaux

Bordeaux are said to have reignited their interest in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and may swoop in January.

Les Girondins were among a group of four Ligue 1 clubs thought to have shown more than a passing interest in the 33-year-old during the summer.

However, he remained at Stamford Bridge as the Blues opted to exercise the option in his contract for a further year.

Nice, Marseille and Lyon were the other potential suitors but it is the link to Bordeaux that has resurfaced ahead of the winter window.

The former Arsenal hitman has become a peripheral figure in west London, making just five top-flight appearances and playing only 191 minutes of league football in 2019-20 to date.

Behind both Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in the pecking order, the veteran will be eager to secure regular first-team football between now and the end of the season to give himself the best opportunity of being part of Didier Deschamps’ France squad for Euro 2020.

According to Goal, Olivier Giroud is being lined up for a move by the Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, but they face competition from Inter Milan. #CFC pic.twitter.com/IlZWZ4owdm — Steven CFC (@StevenRisley2) December 20, 2019

Inter, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have all been mentioned as possible destinations in the past but Goal are reporting that Bordeaux are back in, with coach Paulo Sousa keen to bolster his attacking ranks for a top-three push over the second half of the campaign.

The Matmut Atlantique outfit sit seventh in the Ligue 1 standings, just five points off a Champions League spot, and therefore it is still all to play for.

They are away at Rennes on Saturday night before entertaining Lyon on January 11.