Bordeaux star on Blades wish list

Bordeaux

Share







Bordeaux defender Loris Benito has emerged as a potential target for Premier League outfit Sheffield United.

The left-back only made the move to France in the summer after joining as a free agent from Switzerland’s Young Boys.

The 27-year-old has managed 18 appearances across all competitions for Les Girondins and it seems as if his performances have caught the attention of the Blades, with reports indicating they are weighing up a winter move.

Benito, who can also operate as a central defender or in midfield, is under contract at Bordeaux until 2022 so the French side are in a strong bargaining position if there are offers in the New Year.

Benito could have a few options in England as relegation-threatened Watford and Newcastle United have also been mentioned as possible suitors, although the latter were said to be keen to sign him prior to his arrival at Bordeaux and it seems unlikely they will be prepared to pay a fee after missing out on the defender as a free agent.

The Swiss international has previously played for FC Zurich and spent one season at Benfica. Benito was unable to force his way into the Lisbon giants’ team and managed just five appearances during his time in Portugal before returning to his homeland with Young Boys.

Bordeaux are keen to keep hold but could be tempted by a big offer, while the chance to test himself in the Premier League could appeal to Benito.