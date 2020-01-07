Bordeaux fail in Kalinic move

Bordeaux have failed in a move for Roma striker Nikola Kalinic.

Kalinic is on loan at Roma from Spanish side Atletico Madrid for the season.

The Croatian hitman has been unable to cement a regular place in the Giallorossi side and has managed just five Serie A appearances so far, and has yet to get off the mark.

Injuries have impacted Kalinic’s time in the Italian capital so far but he did manage an appearance as a late substitute in the defeat to Torino at the weekend.

Reports in Italy have now claimed French club Bordeaux, managed by Kalinic’s former Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa, have made an offer to the striker but he has rejected their advances.

Atletico would be happy to cancel Kalinic’s deal at Roma if the Italian club agreed in order to strike a similar deal with Bordeaux but the player himself has no intention of leaving Rome.

Kalinic has 33 goals in 105 appearances in Serie A in total during spells with La Viola and Milan, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport he hopes to remain in Italy as he is convinced he can be a success at Roma.

Roma have an option to buy Kalinic outright from Atleti at the end of the season.

Sousa will now have to look elsewhere for additions in attack during the January window and that does appear to be a priority for the Bordeaux coach, with Les Girondins currently sat 13th in the Ligue 1 standings but just five points off the European spots.