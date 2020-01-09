Bordeaux put trio linked with Premier League moves up for sale

Bordeaux are ready to cash in on Youssouf Sabaly, Francois Kamano and Maxime Poundje in order to raise funds for a January recruitment drive.

Les Girondins are understood to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements during the winter window with head coach Paulo Sousa having asked the board for at least two new faces.

Bordeaux have been linked with a move for Legia Warsaw striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda recently, while Sousa is known to be a big fan of Reims forward Remi Oudin.

However, in order to be able to freshen up their frontline, the Stade Matmut Atlantique-based outfit will need to sell first to raise some revenue.

According to French outlet Mercato, their plan to fuel their transfer budget comes in the form of selling off Sabaly, Kamano and Poundje, all of whom have 18 months left on their current contracts.

All three men have attracted interest in the past, with Kamano understood to be a target for Liverpool during the summer.

More recently, the Guinea international has been linked with Watford, while Everton and Monaco are also known to hold an interest in the right wing-back, who is valued at around £20million.

Sabaly put himself on the radar of several clubs with his performance for Senegal at the 2018 World Cup and almost made a £12million move to Fulham during the last January transfer window.

That deal didn’t go through in time but a move away from Bordeaux looks more likely 12 months on with Newcastle and Sevilla amongst his admirers.

A move for Poundje looks like it might be the most difficult for Bordeaux to accomplish with few recent connections being made in the press to the 27-year-old, who was previously linked with Newcastle in 2017.