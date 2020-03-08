Brest youngster attracting Premier League attention

Brest

Share







Brest manager Olivier Dall’Oglio has confirmed that a number of big clubs have made known their interest in midfielder Ibrahima Diallo.

Diallo, at just 20, has been turning heads with his displays in the middle of the park for the Ligue 1 outfit, with 19 appearances in the French top flight this season and a further three in cup competitions.

Having come up through the youth ranks at Monaco, the Tours-born starlet made 18 appearances for the principality outfit’s reserves before switching allegiance to La Team Pirate in 2018.

His initial season-long loan period saw 26 appearances in all competitions and, despite him penning permanent terms last year, it seems as though some of the big boys are ready to pounce this summer.

Onze Mondial claim Premier League high-flyers Leicester City made a £13.8 million offer for the youngster in January and are tipped to return with another bid during the off-season, but other clubs may also have a say in his next destination.

Dall’Oglio told reporters: “He is a mature and poised boy. No wonder that more upscale clubs than Stade Brestois came to learn about him.”

The younger brother off Paris Saint Germain’s Abdou Diallo cost Brest just £1.8 million and so it appears as though they will make a tidy profit on the youngster.

His performances this term have helped Dall’Oglio’s side to 14th in the Ligue 1 standings, with a seven-point buffer to the bottom three.

They should remain in France’s top division but it would be major shock if Diallo is still in the ranks in 2020-2021.