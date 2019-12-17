Lille open to Soumare offers

Lille appear ready to cash-in on midfield star Boubakary Soumare in the January transfer window.

The Ligue 1 club value the 20-year-old at around €40million and Lille president Gerard Lopez is seemingly willing to listen to offers in the winter window, although reports indicate Les Dogues would prefer to either keep Soumare on loan until the summer or agree a deal ahead of an outright transfer in the summer, rather than allow him to depart halfway through the season.

A host of clubs from across Europe are believed to be tracking the Lille star and Lopez says there are five or six interested parties.

Lopez says new Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Soumare, while Italian duo Napoli and Inter Milan, La Liga giants Real Madrid and Premier League pair Manchester United and Wolves have also been mentioned as possible suitors.

“Soumare? It is true that there are many interested,” Lopez told France’s Canal+. “From Spain, from Italy.

“The interest of Jose Mourinho? I know he likes him very much.

“This is not the priority – there are five, six clubs that are interested in him.”

Soumare came through the youth system at Paris Saint-Germain before making the move to Stade Pierre-Mauroy in 2017 in order to secure first-team football.

The France Under-21 international made his Lille debut in the 2017-18 season and has managed 41 Ligue 1 appearances in total for the club, scoring one goal.