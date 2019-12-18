Galtier allays Osimhen injury fears

Lille

Share







Lille manager Christophe Galtier says Victor Osimhen is "back to normal" after he was rushed to hospital during Tuesday's clash against Monaco.

Nigeria international Osimhen grabbed his 12th goal of the season in all competitions when opening the scoring in the 19th minute of the Coupe de la Ligue last-16 clash at the Stade Louis II.

However, the 20-year-old complained of experiencing dizziness and chest pain just moments later and was substituted in the 23rd minute by former Chelsea and Newcastle United striker Loic Remy.

Osimhen was rushed to the nearest hospital for tests to find out the extent of the issue but Galtier, who has been in charge of Les Dogues since 2017, says everything is good with the Lille forward now.

He told Canal +: “We just talked to him, he’s fine. Everything is back to normal. He experienced dizziness and pain.”

Despite losing the Nigerian during the first half, replacement Remy stepped up to the plate and scored two goals as Lille eased to a 3-0 victory at Stade Louis II, booking their spot in the quarter-finals.

Galtier’s men are on a terrific run of form, having won five of their last six matches in all competitions, and they are just four points behind second-place Marseille in Ligue 1.

Unfortunately for the French outfit, they have no European football for the rest of the campaign after they finished bottom of Group H in the Champions League, taking just one point from six matches.

Lille return to league action on Saturday when they head back to the principality to take on Monaco, who are on a two-game winless run but could move to within striking distance of the Champions League places with a home victory.