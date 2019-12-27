Lille defender linked with Gunners switch

Lille are bracing themselves for interest in Gabriel during the January transfer window with Arsenal said to be in the hunt.

The 22-year-old has sprung to prominence with some fine performances in Ligue 1 over the last 12 months and his form has not gone unnoticed throughout Europe.

One club who have been alerted to his quality and potential is the Gunners, who are now coached by Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has just taken charge and will be hoping to bolster his ranks with one or two new arrivals as soon as the window opens.

It has long been accepted that central defence is a problem area for Arsenal, one that had not been properly addressed by previous boss Unai Emery.

Arteta will make it one of his priorities and it is no surprise to see a number of new central defenders linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel one of them.

The youngster is quickly racking up the appearances for Lille and has made 39 already, including appearances in the Champions League, where he faced Chelsea over two legs this season.

Lille will be keen to keep hold of the player but face a couple of issues in their bid to do so. Firstly they may struggle to turn down any sizeable offer for the player, and secondly Gabriel has just 18 months remaining on his current deal.

Unless he signs a new one, Lille face the prospect of losing him for nothing so that could play straight into Arsenal’s hands.

Wolves have also shown an interest in the past and could enter the running again.