Marcelo wants out of Lyon

Lyon sporting director Juninho has revealed Marcelo has asked to leave the club after being targeted by the club's ultras.

The club’s supporters recently produced a banner depicting the Brazilian as a donkey and the player responded by giving them a middle-finger gesture.

Such an action resulted in Marcelo being sanctioned by the club and he was again targeted by the club’s supporters during Sunday’s home defeat by Rennes.

Another crude banner, aimed at the player’s wife was unveiled, and now Marcelo wants out as he fears for the safety of his family if he stays in Lyon.

Juninho says that Marcelo has had a personal issue with the leader of the ultras, who go by the name of Bad Gones, and now they have all ganged up on him.

Juninho says they will try to find the right solution for everyone, which could involve granting the player his wish of a move away, but if not, another resolution will have to be found.

“Marcelo’s situation is complex, he has genuinely asked to leave. But he also understands that he has another 18 months on his contract,” Juninho has revealed.

“He is an experienced player. If we are able to find a solution that will be good for us, good for Marcelo and that allows us to strengthen, we will try. He is our 3rd central defender, the one who comes on and often does well.”

With the transfer window set to open next month, Juninho should not be short of offers, and will hope to get his wish of a move.