Lyon fail in Draxler pursuit

Lyon

Share







Lyon are believed to have failed in their efforts to land Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler on a loan deal next month.

Having lost stars Memphis Depay and Jeff Reine-Adelaide for the rest of the season due to serious knee injuries, Lyon have been scrambling for replacements to help them through the remainder of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Reports across the Channel suggested Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas made contact with PSG regarding the availability of Germany international Draxler, with the hope a loan deal could be arranged until the end of the season.

However, PSG do not appear to be interested in doing Lyon any favours and it looks like Draxler will be going nowhere in the January transfer window.

The former Wolfsburg star had been struggling at the start of the season after suffering a foot injury that left him sidelined for two months.

However, the 26-year-old is now back fit and is believed to be enjoying playing under the current PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who has been giving the player more and more game time of late.

Draxler and PSG are even thought to be considering extending his deal, with reports suggesting the attacker would be open to signing a new contract at the Parc des Princes in the near future.

Meanwhile, Lyon president Aulus will be forced to seek alternatives in the January window as they desperately look for reinforcements amid their current injury crisis, which has left the side stuck down in eighth place in the table.