Lyon keen for Diaz reunion

Lyon

Share







Reports in the French media claim Lyon are hopeful of re-signing striker Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid in January.

The 26-year-old spent one season with Les Gones, scoring 21 goals from 45 appearances in all competitions during the 2017-2018 campaign.

Having spent a season with the Real youth team, the Dominican Republic international hitman spent time in Los Blancos’ C and B teams before finally making his first-team debut in August 2016.

However, after just 14 outings for the capital club, he moved to Lyon in the summer of 2017 for a reported 8m euros fee.

Lyon have begun internal conversations about a loan move for Real Madrid attacker Mariano Diaz; Los Blancos don't want a loan fee, just that his €2m salary is paid – full story https://t.co/4AizgRVCWb — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 31, 2019

With 18 Ligue 1 goals in his brief stint at Groupama Stadium, Real decided to take him back to the Bernabeu but, once again, game time has been limited and he has yet to make an appearance in 2019-2020.

According to L’Equipe, his agent, David Aranda, has confirmed the forward will be leaving Zinedine Zidane’s side for a two-season loan period this month but his destination has yet to be confirmed.

With Memphis Depay out for the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament, coach Rudi Garcia needs reinforcements and it is said that they have their eyes on Diaz.

However, Milan, Real Betis and Monaco also thought to be interested and so there is much work to be done before a deal can be completed.

Lyon sit 12th in the French top-flight standings at the short winter break and will return to league action on Saturday, January 11 away at Bordeaux.