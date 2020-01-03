Lyon playing hardball over Dembele

Lyon are prepared to hold out for top money for Moussa Dembele with Chelsea desperate to sign him this window.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been handed a transfer kitty in the region of £150m after the transfer ban on the Blues was lifted at Stamford Bridge.

His number one target is said to be Dembele as he looks to find a playing partner for Tammy Abraham in attack.

Chelsea are reported to have opened their bidding with an offer of £34m for the player who they see as someone in the same mould as Didier Drogba, but Lyon are holding out for much more.

Lyon know that the former Celtic man is also on the radar of Manchester United as well as Arsenal where Mikel Arteta is now in charge and with such an array of clubs after him, they can afford to play hard ball.

#CFC have had a £34m bid for Moussa Dembele rejected, Sky Sports News understands, with Lyon confident of keeping hold of their striker in the transfer window. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2020

On Thursday, Les Gones appeared to go further by saying the 21-year-old is a player they want to build their team around going forward.

A statement read: “Olympique Lyonnais has taken note of certain information relayed by the media suggesting that Moussa Dembele could interest other clubs during this transfer window.

“We would like to reaffirm its wish, as in the summer of 2019, to keep Moussa Dembele.

“The club has full confidence in Moussa and counts in particular on him to build a successful team for the seasons to come.”

There is still likely to be a price at which he wll be sold but with the forward under contract until 2023, Lyon hold all the aces.