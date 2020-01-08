Chelsea not giving up on Dembele swoop

Lyon

Share







Lyon will be offered cash plus Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in exchange for Moussa Dembele, as the Premier League side try to complete a deal.

Lyon have already spelt out their intention to keep hold of the striker during the January transfer window and are said to have knocked back an offer of £34million already.

However that will not deter Chelsea, who are desperate to add another striker to their ranks and have money to spend after the transfer embargo was lifted freeing them to make new signings this month.

They see Dembele as the ideal partner or back-up for Tammy Abraham, who has fired home 14 goals for them this season, but needs some help as he cannot shoulder all the goalscoring responsibility on his own.

Giroud, a proven goalscorer at the highest level in his own right, does not fit in the plans of Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, and they hope by throwing him in as part of the deal, it could convince Lyon to sell.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink tells Chelsea to sign ‘killer’ striker Moussa Dembele https://t.co/VjmAouTRTW pic.twitter.com/N4p0KCqqhh — Cleansheet 😷🇭🇰😷 (@Cleansheet) January 8, 2020

The France international is desperate to cement his place in the squad for the European Championships this summer and needs to be playing regular first-team football to do so.

A return to France would definitely appeal. He has been heavily linked with a move to Bordeaux already and Lyon would also fit the bill nicely.

There is no shortage of interest though and that could throw a spanner in the works for Chelsea. Inter Milan are known to be in the hunt, while Everton could offer him the chance to stay in England.

Lyon may not be interested in a swap either but speculation over Dembele’s future looks sure to rumble on.