PSG plan summer swoop for in-demand Lyon star Aouar

Paris Saint-Germain are set to step up their attempts to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar with a summer deal in the pipeline.

The 21-year-old has impressed for Lyon in Ligue 1 this season and has been linked with a host of top European clubs recently, including Spanish giants Real Madrid.

PSG are also watching his progress closely and a report in Le10sport on Friday suggests the French champions have made him one of their top summer transfer targets and are confident of beating others into signing the youngster.

It is claimed Aouar is interested in a move to the Parc des Princes and Lyon would be willing to let him go – but only if they receive their asking price which is believed to be in excess of £50million.

That figure may put PSG off as they attempt to keep within Financial Fair Play restrictions but they are expected to try and offload several first-teamers in June and July to make way for some new arrivals, with Aouar likely to be among them.

Julian Draxler, Alphonse Areola and Leandro Paredes are among those tipped to be sold to raise cash, and, if they do leave, there would be plenty of room for Aouar.

The central midfielder, who is of Algerian heritage, has enjoyed a stellar rise in the Lyon side in recent years and has been a regular this season, making 16 Ligue 1 appeareances and weighing in with two goals and two assists so far.

He also has four goals from 14 appearances for France at Under-21 level and will likely feature this weekend when Lyon, who are down in 12th in the table, go to Bordeaux on Saturday.